O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $745.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $667.00 to $745.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $749.23.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $706.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $649.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $659.31. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

