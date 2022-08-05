Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Downgraded by Bank of America

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

