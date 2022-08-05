OriginTrail 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $513,741.00 (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $87.72 million and $513,741.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,932.03 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003669 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00131230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065705 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

TRAC is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,332,051 coins. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

