Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 4,054,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 8,353,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £3.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.28.

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

