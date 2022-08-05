Orion Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $4.09 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00006360 BTC on major exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.56 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn.

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

