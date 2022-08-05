OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) versus ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Head to Head Survey

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 9.12% 15.74% 6.91% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 19.26% 22.66% 13.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of OSI Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OSI Systems and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as provided by MarketBeat.

OSI Systems presently has a consensus target price of $122.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.46%. Given OSI Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OSI Systems and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.15 billion 1.41 $74.05 million $5.94 15.99 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $987.70 million 0.86 $177.98 million $5.22 4.48

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OSI Systems. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OSI Systems beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology systems, and related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, Semicoa, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Rating)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and testing services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-based and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

