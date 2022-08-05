Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.72

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 210271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Osino Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$104.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

