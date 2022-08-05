Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Krista Dalton Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

