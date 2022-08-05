Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $15.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Up 5.1 %

OVV traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.