Owl Rock Capital Co. (ORCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on November 15th

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Owl Rock Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.
Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.
ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
