Owl Rock Capital Co. (ORCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on November 15th

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Owl Rock Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

