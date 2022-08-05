Oxygen Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.0562 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $274,201.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 35,689,097 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.