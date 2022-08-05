Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Issues Earnings Results

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.85. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 13,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $827,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,513,722.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,804. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,592,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

