Pacoca Hits One Day Volume of $21,221.00 (PACOCA)

Pacoca (PACOCA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Pacoca has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Pacoca has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $21,221.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pacoca coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00619754 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015058 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pacoca Profile
Pacoca’s total supply is 142,811,394 coins and its circulating supply is 123,107,414 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io.
Buying and Selling Pacoca
Receive News & Updates for Pacoca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pacoca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.