Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $17.69

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $19.80. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 32,813 shares traded.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.