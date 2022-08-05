Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 366,666 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,666 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in IAA were worth $26,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of IAA by 251.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 334.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

IAA Stock Down 0.9 %

IAA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,822. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $61.17.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.