Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 4,988 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $266,928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after acquiring an additional 82,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 732.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 73,406 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

ZBRA stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.44. 6,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.58 and its 200 day moving average is $378.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $283.72 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

