Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,548 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.12% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $23,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2,362.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,208. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Stories

