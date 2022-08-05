Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $29.41 Million Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,946 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.44% of Barnes Group worth $29,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of B. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on B. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

