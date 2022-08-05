Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $39.89 Million Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,845,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100,652 shares during the period. Unisys comprises about 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 2.73% of Unisys worth $39,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unisys by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Unisys stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,290. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

