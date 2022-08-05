Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,488 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties makes up approximately 1.2% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $51,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

