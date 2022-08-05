Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank makes up approximately 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.98% of Independent Bank worth $37,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 851.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 3,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $91,007.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $91,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,873 shares of company stock worth $395,913. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Separately, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,172. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.28%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.