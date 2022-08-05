Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 56,791 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,791 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.61% of Castle Biosciences worth $18,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after acquiring an additional 622,786 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $19,408,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 379,673 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 116.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 375,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 202,099 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,163,000 after acquiring an additional 189,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Shares of CSTL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $78.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

