Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 30,612 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 565,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,612 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $36,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ingevity by 1,315.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,903 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ingevity by 1,081.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 440,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after purchasing an additional 403,289 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 137.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 48,584 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGVT. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.39. 1,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,828. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $84.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 9.61%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

