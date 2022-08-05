Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 59,226 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,226 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.60% of Easterly Government Properties worth $30,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,184,000 after purchasing an additional 444,126 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,126,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 113,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 175,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,263,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 128,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

DEA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 10,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,585. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.58. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

