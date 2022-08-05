Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,897 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.39% of Avid Bioservices worth $17,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,725,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,700,000 after buying an additional 570,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after acquiring an additional 494,638 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $28,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after acquiring an additional 103,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $22,535,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDMO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 106.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,059. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

