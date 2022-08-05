Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,386,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $418,628,327. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $501.70 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $502.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.88.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.