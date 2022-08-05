Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.10% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 93,407 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 85,485 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 97.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of PANL stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.85 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.