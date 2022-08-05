Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Announces Earnings Results

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 163,522 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9,772.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 155,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 574,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

