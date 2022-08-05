Papp L Roy & Associates Has $27.76 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average is $138.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

