Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$0.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.45. 19,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at $154,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.