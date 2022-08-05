Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Raised by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 270.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,065 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $28,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.23.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $291.31. 8,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,414. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

