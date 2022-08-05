PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000693 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $27.39 million and $1.25 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00455087 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.08 or 0.02002828 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002029 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00284756 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

