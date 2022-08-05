Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Parsons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut Parsons from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.20.
Parsons Price Performance
NYSE PSN traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $41.86. 8,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,935. Parsons has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Parsons
Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.
