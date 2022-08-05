Parthenon LLC Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.0% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 195,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,971,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $22.49 on Friday, reaching $1,924.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,939.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,147.56.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 58.71% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,579.86.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

