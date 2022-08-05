Parthenon LLC Has $11.32 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parthenon LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.6% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 844,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,990,000 after acquiring an additional 69,030 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 52,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $68,183,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.7 %

MDLZ traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $63.18. 236,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,587. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

