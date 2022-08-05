Parthenon LLC Has $13.81 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.0% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.56 on Friday, hitting $167.01. 563,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

