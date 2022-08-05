Parthenon LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Parthenon LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.43. 1,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.