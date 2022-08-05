Parthenon LLC Sells 334 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Parthenon LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CL traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.88. The company had a trading volume of 68,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,004. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

