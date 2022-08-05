Paybswap Trading Down 26.9% This Week (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Paybswap has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Paybswap has a market cap of $65,250.88 and $36.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00619754 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015058 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Paybswap Coin Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.
Paybswap Coin Trading
