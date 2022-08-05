Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Lessened by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 5.3% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $36,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Paychex by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

