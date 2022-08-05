Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.25.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY stock traded up $26.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.02. 14,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,801. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.58 and a 200-day moving average of $190.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 163.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

