PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,704 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $95.36. The company had a trading volume of 485,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About PayPal

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

