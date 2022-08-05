PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.92.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $29.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $5.83. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at $431,905,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,857,488 shares of company stock worth $63,637,652. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

