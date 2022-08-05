PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.75.

PDC Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

PDCE traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $56.12. 31,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.82. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 50.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $720,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,246,316.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $720,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,246,316.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $299,074.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,536 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in PDC Energy by 4,577.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 252,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 567,065 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

