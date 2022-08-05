Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Issues Earnings Results

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,852. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MD shares. TheStreet cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

