Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.53.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$1.14 on Friday, reaching C$45.73. 1,015,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$37.02 and a twelve month high of C$53.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.56. The stock has a market cap of C$25.35 billion and a PE ratio of 20.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.04 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total value of C$757,216.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,292.10. In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,888.85. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total transaction of C$757,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,292.10. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 235 shares of company stock worth $10,475 and sold 52,006 shares worth $2,679,518.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

