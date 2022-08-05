Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,562,000 after purchasing an additional 703,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 206,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

