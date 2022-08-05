Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Penn National Gaming Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of PENN traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.15. 4,003,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,852. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.
Institutional Trading of Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.