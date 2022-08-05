Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Issues Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Penumbra updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Penumbra Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $23.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.83. 1,335,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average is $174.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -981.30 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 451 shares of company stock valued at $57,968 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Penumbra by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.