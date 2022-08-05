Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Trading 10.5% Higher After Strong Earnings

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.5% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $162.10 and last traded at $158.19. 5,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 438,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.14.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451 shares of company stock valued at $57,968. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Penumbra by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

